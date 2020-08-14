Dear Soldier, No Matter What The Cost, We Are Always With You
Video Editor: Zijah Sherwani
This is my sandesh to all our braveheart soldiers who sacrificed their lives and are risking their lives everyday at the borders.
Dear soldier,
We cannot thank you enough for the hardwork, dedication, and patriotism you show towards our country and motherland. The work you do to keep us safe, you risk your
own lives and your family's well-being so that your country and its people remain safe and at peace.
For this, we salute you from the bottom of our hearts.
This is a message from us, the civilian patriotic Indians, that we will never forget what you are sacrificing for us and we will always be supportive of whatever actions you take.
Whatever you do, no matter what the cost and no matter what anyone else says, we are with you.
A big salute and huge respect to all of you.
This Independence Day, The Quint is sending a token of appreciation to our soldiers – a message of love, brotherhood, and gratitude for the ones who serve our country with courage and grit under extreme conditions.
