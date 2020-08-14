Dear Soldier, No Matter What The Cost, We Are Always With You

This is my sandesh to all our braveheart soldiers who sacrificed their lives and are risking their lives everyday at the borders.

Dear soldier,

We cannot thank you enough for the hardwork, dedication, and patriotism you show towards our country and motherland. The work you do to keep us safe, you risk your

own lives and your family's well-being so that your country and its people remain safe and at peace.

For this, we salute you from the bottom of our hearts.