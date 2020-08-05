Dear Soldier, You Guard Till the Last Ounce of Energy in Your Body

Dear Soldier,

Our proud institution of the Army prepares each one of you to stand firm in every kind of storm with compassion. Every soldier, while on his duty, is overwhelmed by the prestige of his country and is willing to to lay down his own life, if required.

He goes ahead with this calling to meet the enemy to do what a guardian is called for – saving. This, a soldier does till the last ounce of energy left in his body. The nation as a whole salutes its soldiers and wish all blessings for their loved ones.

Happy Independence Day!

CK John

Kochi, Kerala