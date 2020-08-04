Dear Soldier, Your Passion Is Invigorating
Bikram Sarkar from Kolkata sends his sandesh to a soldier
Dear Soldier,
To my hero, our hero, the country's hero.
I send you love. You uniform is beautiful and stands out as it exudes strength and pride. I am very proud of my heritage, as my father was also in the army and fought in the Kargil War. He was wounded with a bullet in his leg, but we found out only a few days ago. I was astonished, as I wondered how he had hidden this fact from his family for almost two decades!
That’s when I realised just how much passion, selflessness and devotion a jawaan has towards his country. I find myself attracted to this profession for all these reasons and many more.
You are tirelessly serving the nation you perceive as your home, and the colleagues and citizens whom you consider your family. You are a hero living an extraordinary life.
Stay safe and blessed. Happy Independence Day in advance. Jai Hind!
Your well wisher,
Bikram Sarkar
