Dear Soldier, Your Passion Is Invigorating

Dear Soldier,

To my hero, our hero, the country's hero.

I send you love. You uniform is beautiful and stands out as it exudes strength and pride. I am very proud of my heritage, as my father was also in the army and fought in the Kargil War. He was wounded with a bullet in his leg, but we found out only a few days ago. I was astonished, as I wondered how he had hidden this fact from his family for almost two decades!

That’s when I realised just how much passion, selflessness and devotion a jawaan has towards his country. I find myself attracted to this profession for all these reasons and many more.