Dear Soldier, the Strength You Exhibit is Unmatched

Dear Soldier,

I live with my family and have food with them, share my happiness and sadness with them so that I feel better, hang out with them to create innumerable happy memories, sleep peacefully and wake up to see them again, go out and do my job without any fear. I am able to do all of this because I know there's a fauji out there who is sacrificing everything that one wishes to have in life – family, friends, and carefree moments.

I know there's a soldier out there who is protecting me and my country, keeping his life as his last priority and keeping everyone else's at the top. I can't even begin to think of the amount of courage it takes while facing enemies at the border. The strength you exhibit to not be with your family in their best and worst times.