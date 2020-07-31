Dear Soldier, I Wish You Good Health and Prosperity
Amit Belwal from Nainital sends his sandesh to a soldier.
Dear soldier,
I pray for your difficulties to be over soon.
We often get mesmerised by your courage and valour, but what is truly astounding is your determination to keep our country safe, despite knowing the jeopardy you’re putting yourself in, and the effects it could have on your family.
I have always dreamt of a fierce and undefeated Indian Army, but as I grow older, and better understand the complexities of life along the way, I wish you a healthy and prosperous life. A life where you get to grow old with your loved ones and kids, where you get to take care of your parents and truly enjoy life.
I wish you a safe return home.
Attaining martyrdom is probably one of the most dignifying ways to leave this world, although having faced some personal losses myself, I realise how painful it can be for those who love you. It creates a void that can never be fulfilled.
So, here is wishing you all the very best, good health, and I praise you for your selfless service. Forever indebted to you.
Jai Hind.
Amit Belwal
Nainital, Uttrakhand
