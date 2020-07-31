Dear Soldier, I Wish You Good Health and Prosperity

Dear soldier,

I pray for your difficulties to be over soon.

We often get mesmerised by your courage and valour, but what is truly astounding is your determination to keep our country safe, despite knowing the jeopardy you’re putting yourself in, and the effects it could have on your family.

I have always dreamt of a fierce and undefeated Indian Army, but as I grow older, and better understand the complexities of life along the way, I wish you a healthy and prosperous life. A life where you get to grow old with your loved ones and kids, where you get to take care of your parents and truly enjoy life.

I wish you a safe return home.