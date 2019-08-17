Dear Soldiers, Thank You for Your Selfless Duty, Bravery & Courage
On the occasion of Independence Day, The Quint asked citizens to write and record their sandesh to a soldier – a token of appreciation for the soldiers who fight valiantly for us and do their duty selflessly. Many wrote their sandesh to soldiers they had never met or even seen, appreciating their courage in guarding the nation in the direst of conditions, and their valour in putting the country first, all while staying away from their families for months.
At an event hosted by Mangalam Information Technologies Private Limited in Ahmedabad, several citizens expressed their gratitude to the Armed Forces.
Aniket Kasra, an attendee, wrote the following sandesh for our soldiers:
The sandesh written by Komalkumar Solanki read,
Many thanked the soldiers for their selfless service.
Jayesh Modi wrote:
“Dear soldier, the words ‘sacrifice’ and ‘inspiration’ are valuable for me because of you. Whenever I have setbacks and obstacles in life, I revisit the life lessons you taught us through your vigil at the freezing heights of Siachen, and through your rescue operations in the toughest of terrains.”
‘Proud of Your Bravery’
Several messages expressed pride for the Armed Forces.
“We are proud of our Armed Forces, for keeping us safe and protected from enemies and disasters. Today, we are living freely because many sacrificed their lives for the sake of our country. Our nation owes a debt to its fallen heroes... one that we can never fully repay”, Akshay Dudhat wrote.
“Your family deserves a big salute as it’s very difficult to send away loved ones. You are away from your families, that’s why we are here with our family. We are thankful to you for all your sacrifices toward the nation and for the risks you take every day,” says Ashish Parekh.
‘You Are Our Strength’
Many messages praised the heroism of India’s soldiers.
“You are the real hero for all of us. We, as a civilians, will never understand the hardships and adversities you face while guarding our country. It is not possible for any one of us to fathom the magnitude of the sacrifices made by you and your families,” Rushikesh Mehta wrote in his sandesh.
‘You Protect Us in Tough Terrains, Extreme Weather’
“No words can suffice to convey our immense gratitude for what you do for the country each day and the innumerable sacrifices you make. Braving tough terrains and extreme weather conditions with a smile on your face, you are an inspiration for all of us. We love you and salute you and your families,” Satish Visavadiya wrote.
Pramod Sharma praised the rescue work of the Indian Army during disasters.
“Indian Army: When we utter these two words, our heads bow in respect and gratitude. From the icy terrain of the Himalayas to the scorching heat of deserts, you guard us like your family all day and night without complain. People look up to you as gods when you come for rescue operations during natural disasters,” he wrote.
Vaishali Maheta wrote ‘a soldier’s prayer’ in her sandesh:
“Lord, hold our troops in your loving hand.
Protect them as they protect us.
Bless them and their families for the selfless
acts they perform for us in our time of need.
We don’t know them, but we owe a lot to them.”
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)