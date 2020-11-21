Rethinking the Crisis in Indian Journalism Beyond the TRP Fiasco

In a tweet on National Press Day recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “Modi government is committed towards the freedom of press and strongly oppose those who throttle it. I applaud media’s remarkable role during COVID-19”. That was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement during an e-inauguration ceremony of Patrika Gate in September.

The Prime Minister had said, “Our newspapers and magazines should have a global reputation.” And he lauded the Indian media for its coverage for COVID-19 and government-led rural empowerment schemes such as “Swachh Bharat”, “Ujjwala” and now “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

He also acknowledged the importance of media critiquing government actions and helping them improve.