What Is the Sedition Law? And Is It Good or Bad?

It's a law that is over a 150 years old in India, practised in several countries across the world, and has been abolished in the country that it originated from – the United Kingdom.

It's a law that was extensively used by the British in pre-independent India, to squash several freedom movements; Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak were among the prominent leaders who went to jail, under this law.

The Sedition law currently exists as Section 124-A in the Indian Penal Code. So, is the Sedition law good or bad? We can't tell you that, but here is a brief history of the law to help you decide.