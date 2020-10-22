Drop Sedition Cases Against Journos: Global Press Bodies to Modi

This comes after a “number of cases filed against journalists have increased enormously after the spread of the pandemic,” the letter stated.

Expressing concern over the recent arrest of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, who was detained by the UP police earlier this month, while he was going to Hathras for ground reporting. Kappan has been charged with sedition and Section 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which pertains to punishment for raising funds for a terrorist act.