Ministers with Arnab, But Free Speech Has Been Attacked Before Too

The country was jolted out of sleep in the early hours of Wednesday morning when famous TV personality Arnab Goswami was picked up from his residence by the Maharashtra Police and arrested in connection with a 2018 suicide case.

Minutes after the news of Goswami’s arrest broke – with Republic TV playing and replaying visuals of their editor-in-chief being forced out of his apartment – a string of Union ministers and other important figures started lashing out at the Maharashtra government for what they called “an attack on press freedom”.