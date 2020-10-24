NBSA Orders News Channels to Apologise for ‘Insensitive Reporting’

The self-governing authority slammed the channels for violations of privacy and affecting the dignity of the deceased, running insensitive taglines and showing images of Rajput's corpse.

"While it is the duty of the news channel to report news, which may be in public interest and the persons being reported upon may get justice from such media reports, it is equally important to present the news in a manner which does not violate the privacy of the dead nor sensationalise a tragic incident. It is important that the dead must not be subjected to unnecessary media glare," the order read.