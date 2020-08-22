Tablighi Jamaat Foreigners Made Scapegoats: Bombay HC Quashes FIRs

Quashing the FIRs filed against 29 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, the Bombay High Court, in a strongly-worded judgment said that they may have been used as "scapegoats", reported LiveLaw.

The foreign nationals were booked under various provisions of IPC for violating their tourist visa conditions by attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi.

Along with these nationals, police also booked six Indian nationals and trustees of the mosques for giving shelter to the petitioners.