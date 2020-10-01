Verified news and being first don't go hand in hand
(Photo: The Quint/Arnica Kala)
Bura Journalist: These Basics of Journalism Are Long Gone
Here are some basics of being a journalist that have been forgotten in today's news world.
The media coverage in the past few weeks has been heavily criticised on social media. Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the investigation that surrounded actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty was discussed on prime time debates. Images and videos showed media reporters surrounding Rhea Chakraborty everytime she walked in and out of the NCB office.
It didn't just stop at that. In another episode, media reporters followed Kangana Ranaut, not just to the airport but also into the aircraft. Social distancing was not followed and to top it all, the aviation rules and regulations were blatantly violated.
Here are some ethics of journalism which are far gone as far as today's media coverage is concerned.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.