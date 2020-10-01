Bura Journalist: These Basics of Journalism Are Long Gone

The media coverage in the past few weeks has been heavily criticised on social media. Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the investigation that surrounded actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty was discussed on prime time debates. Images and videos showed media reporters surrounding Rhea Chakraborty everytime she walked in and out of the NCB office.

It didn't just stop at that. In another episode, media reporters followed Kangana Ranaut, not just to the airport but also into the aircraft. Social distancing was not followed and to top it all, the aviation rules and regulations were blatantly violated.

Here are some ethics of journalism which are far gone as far as today's media coverage is concerned.