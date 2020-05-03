World Press Freedom Day: Why India Is Still Unsafe for Journalists

Since 2014, there have been more than 200 serious attacks on journalists in India.

The study documented at least 40 killings of journalists, 21 of which were directly linked to their professional work. Seven were killed in 2019.

There were 198 serious instances of attacks on journalists between 2014-19 and at least 36 in 2019, many during the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Convictions in the killing of journalists are near-zero. Of the over 30 killing of journalists since 2010, there were only three convictions.

In a fourth case of journalist Ram Chandra Chhattrapati, killed in 2002, it took 17 years for justice to be delivered in the life imprisonment order for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Since 2014, there has not been a single conviction in attacks on journalists in India, targeted for their investigative work.