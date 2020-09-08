Green Space to Mall: Need No More Concrete Structures in Shillong!

The Meghalaya government is facing a lot of flak over its decision to create a shopping mall over a heritage site, which was earlier approved to be developed into an ‘Iconic Structure.’

While the government had itself floated the idea and invited tenders on this basis, Prestone Tynsong, the deputy chief minister of Meghalaya, has now said the state government is considering a shopping mall at Barik Junction. The site currently houses an old PWD office and spans across 3.5 acre.

Shockingly, locals in Shillong, who are the main stakeholders of the city, have not been asked their views.