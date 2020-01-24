Dear India, You Are Not Just a Country but a Feeling

Bharat, Hindustan, India – so many names but one nation, one feeling. What I want to say to you, dear India, is through my poem: Kaun Ho Tom, Bharat? (Who are you, India?)

India, I believe, is a complex mix of feelings and emotions. No one thing can describe this beautiful nation. It is defined by the tricolour, the map that outlines its boundaries, the national anthem, the Constitution.

It is also defined by its literature, art, talent, and culture. It is a land of many languages and festivals. Lastly, India as a feeling lives in its people – who are all different, yet the same.



Let us respect this difference – that is who you are, India!



Happy Republic Day!