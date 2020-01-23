Dear India, I Hope We Can Rekindle Your Pluralism

Dear India,



It is the year 2020, the year Dr APJ Abdul Kalam envisioned you as a nation where “poverty has been totally eradicated, illiteracy removed, crime against women and children is absent, and no one in the society feels alienated”.

But just like that, what he envisioned seems dystopian now. Suddenly, education, internet, media and communication has left us so shamelessly narrow that we are fighting battles in your name that should not have occurred in the first place.



We were left with no time and resources to work for the goals that we promised you. In 2020, your children face a crisis of identity that carries a profound tragedy. In our desperate attempts to seek identity as your children again, we looked at the easiest, surface-level difference: Our pluralism.