Dear India, Let’s Bury the Weapon of Intolerance & Injustice

Dear India,

As a kid, I used to struggle recalling the virtues that our national tri-colour stands for. And then, when I finally came to understand the true meaning of our national flag, it turns out that the whole meaning per se has been dissolved.

You have defined democracy all these years but suddenly there is a lot of disharmony, hatred, ignorance and indifference. I know, it's not you, it's us, the people. We define you, our actions define you, our ideologies define you. However, sadly, our definition of you has failed you, and while some of us lay down our lives for you, some have simply turned a blind eye towards your predicament. It's no more, “Hindu, kya Muslim, kya Sikh, kya Isai, sab hai bhai bhai.” Today the narrative has changed to, “Main Hindu, tu Muslim, yeh Sikh, woh Isai.”