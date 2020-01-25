Dear India, I Will Always Preserve Your Heritage
Dear India,
We were ruined, broken and divided.
Still we’re here united.
Belonging from the same soil,
Where our ancestors sacrificed their lives,
and brought us together.
How can we give up on their love,
And let someone destroy the brotherhood we share!
Brought up as one despite our colour, caste and religion;
You gave us the place we require,
And the courage to fight as a nation.
Despite all struggles we've faced,
Here we are celebrating your beauty and diversity.
I've been raised in this soil,
And would happily die singing of your glory,
To the future generations.
Your heritage, I shall preserve in my heart,
That beats for you till my last breath.
Sovereign, socialist, secular,
Democratic Republic INDIA!
I stand by you!
Yours truly,
Parul Dwivedi
