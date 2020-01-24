Dear India, Thank You for Stepping out and Raising Your Voices
Dear India,
As India heads towards its 71st Republic Day, we need to remember what India is. India is not just a word but an emotion that is hidden somewhere deep within each Indian. In times like this, when constant and continuous attacks are taking place against the Constitution, it is our responsibility and duty to come forward and raise our voices.
Educational institutions have turned into battlegrounds. Library silence is broken by the sounds of lathis. Students are brutally attacked inside university premises. Is this the India which Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of?
Is it fair to label people “anti-national” and “terrorists” just because they are protesting against the government? I feel that it's much easier to say something against the government while sitting in your homes. And it takes a lot of courage to come out of your house to raise your voices. I salute those people because they care about India.
And if we are united, we can fight and win any battle. I urge all people to take one step towards humanity and love.
I am very glad that the youth of our country is actively participating in a fight to save our nation from the divisive policies. And, if we want, we can bring a positive change. We are the future of our country. If we will not take charge, then who will?
This Republic Day, I want all the Indians to recall the Preamble and follow it in our day to day lives.
Jai Hind.
Vande Matram!
