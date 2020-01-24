Dear India, Thank You for Stepping out and Raising Your Voices

And if we are united, we can fight and win any battle. I urge all people to take one step towards humanity and love.

I am very glad that the youth of our country is actively participating in a fight to save our nation from the divisive policies. And, if we want, we can bring a positive change. We are the future of our country. If we will not take charge, then who will?

This Republic Day, I want all the Indians to recall the Preamble and follow it in our day to day lives.

Jai Hind.

Vande Matram!