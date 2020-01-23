Dear India, We Need to Talk About Climate Change

Dear India,

We really need to talk more about climate change. We need people to raise their voices against the destruction of natural resources and rising pollution. We need to realise that it's already too late. We need to start now, and find ways to reduce the carbon footprints.

We cannot continue to live like this. The day is not far when nothing will be left. Let's be more responsible towards our country, to this world. Let's save mother nature, together. Let’s make a difference.