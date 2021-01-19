Dear India, to be Better, Everyone Must Have a Right to Housing

When people hear of Dharavi, they think of it to be a place full of shanties, but let me tell you, Mumbai has more places as such. My story is from one of those places which falls between Borivali and Kandivali. I am writing like this as a gully boy who is not a rapper, but an ordinary person who heard heart-wrenching stories from his people.

When a nation-wide lockdown was announced, many from my area lost their jobs. This actually highlighted the distorted ratio of the educated to the uneducated. Those educated had the privilege of working from home, while others who worked as drivers, tailors or other daily wage jobs suffered a lot.

Moreover, social distancing was the norm to be followed and that’s when rapper Divine released his song, the lyrics of which follow: ‘Social Distancing kaise karein, jab ghar mae kamra nahi hai’ (how to practice social distancing when we don’t have space in our homes?). That spoke volumes! We still have to stand in a line to use a bathroom used by many. The suffering is real and I wonder if those in power can put themselves in our shoes?