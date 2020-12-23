Residents Protest ‘GIFT’ City Project in Kerala, Fear Losing Homes

On 3 September, through a post on social media, residents in the 19th block of Ayyampuzha village in Kerala’s Ernakulam learned that 220 hectares of land was proposed for a GIFT (Global Industrial Finance and Trade) city.

About 300 families live on the land marked for the project that is a part of the Kochi-Bengaluru Commercial Corridor. The news that the state government may take over our houses as well as fertile agricultural land by February 2021 has impacted us mentally and physically.