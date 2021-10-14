Terrified by Civilian Killings in Srinagar, My Family and I Moved to Jammu

Once again, we, the Kashmiri pandits in the valley, have been jolted by the selective killings in Srinagar. The killings, which began on 5 October, has created a sense of panic across the community.

Amongst the seven killed includes a teacher, and a principal of a government school in Srinagar. As a government employee, the fear gripped me. For three days, we didn’t go out of our house thinking we could be the next.

The security in my colony in Srinagar is tightened and authorities are trying to provide essential items at our doorsteps, but what happened with the school teacher, principal, chemist, and a cab driver among others, is something I have not been able to erase out of my mind.