With Innovation, Kashmir Duo Attempt To Revive Centuries-Old Carpet Industry

Kashmir’s iconic carpet industry, fading due to shrinking base of native workforce, is witnessing a new-age entrepreneurial revival at the moment.

At the heart of this change are the two young men giving a face-lift to the cottage industry with their unique touches and treatment.

Anguished about the steep fall of Kashmiri Arts over the last three decades owing to the political turmoil in the valley, the duo has come together to boost the vintage carpet sector with modern and innovative techniques.