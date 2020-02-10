Despite Sec 144 in Jamshedpur, Anti-CAA Voices Remain Undeterred

Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur is famous as a calm industrial town and only a few would associate it with agitations or rebellions, even though it has a history of communal riots. At a time when the whole country has risen up to protect India’s secular fabric, Jamshedpur was indeed a late participant to jump on to the bandwagon of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Despite efforts by some extreme elements and the administration alike to silence this newfound voice of dissent, Jamshedpur is now rising. Entailed below is the sequence of events.

Because of the assembly elections, model code of conduct and Section 144 were imposed in Jamshedpur till 20 December 2019.