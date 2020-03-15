IIT Delhi, Don't Send Us Students Home. It May Put Parents At Risk

Instead of doing this, I feel IIT could have allowed the students to stay in hostels in Delhi, which has much better healthcare infrastructure than most of the country, and if anything happens, good quality medical assistance can be accessed in a much shorter period of time. This would have been much safer for us and our family members. Some students went to the administration on Friday afternoon reporting their concerns but no proper clarification was provided.

Since many students have already left for their homes, nothing can be done but to hope for their safety. And I wish that the institute changes its stance and allow those who are still present in hostels and wish to stay to do so before they board their flights/trains/buses to home.