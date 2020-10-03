‘English With A Touch of Politics: How I Teach Language Online’

Ever since the pandemic began in March, India’s teachers have been learning and adjusting to new forms of teaching, I am a teacher from Assam, also known as the ‘Neighbourhood Teacher’. Over the course of the last few months, I have found a way of teaching English language – using recent social and political examples – to my students.



Having completed my education from DU and then JNU, I teach Linguistics in a University in Uttar Pradesh. From a lot of terms like migrants to COVID-19 and farmers, I make sure I include whatever I can in my lectures.

One of lectures on conjunctions and nouns go something like this:

“How do we use 'for'? Media houses are obsessed with showing Rhea Chakraborty's case, FOR attention must be diverted from the falling GDP, you see?”