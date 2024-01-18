'Flight Grounded by Delhi Fog, Slept at T3: After 19 Hours, I'm Finally Home'

Sunday, 14 January, was a freezing and foggy day. I was looking forward to leaving New Delhi and returning home to Hyderabad, away from the cold waves. But little did I know that my Sunday would be very chaotic and I’d end up staying at the airport.

My Air India flight, AI-839, from Delhi to Hyderabad was scheduled to take off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 9:30 pm. We were supposed to board the flight from gate number 29A at Terminal 3, but till 9:30 pm, there was no ground staff from the airline at the boarding gate.

At the same time, we received an automated message and call that the boarding gate had been changed from 29A to 36. My family and I rushed to the gate, fearing we might miss the flight because it was already 9:30 pm.