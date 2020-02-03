‘Neither Kejriwal Nor Modi Tends to Our Needs’: MCD Worker
I am Ramnath, an MCD worker in the Kailash Nagar and Gandhi Nagar areas of East Delhi. It has been 23 years since I started working in 1997. My children are at marriageable age as well. Yet, our standard of living has remained the same. With a meagre monthly income of Rs 7,000, I am struggling to make ends meet.
Be it anyone in power, none of them pay any attention to us. Kejriwal didn’t pay heed to us, neither did Modi. With Delhi polls on 8 February, me and many others like me will vote for the person who gives us facilities and tends to our needs. Are we not entitled to benefits?
Our salary hasn’t been increased for a while. The little I get can only sustain my wife and I. My kids are growing older. How will I get them married? We only get around Rs 6,000 to 8,000. In that, should we feed our children or ourselves? I have 5 children – 3 daughters and 2 sons. My wife is employed at a private school and earns a little money there, that is how we are able to sustain the family every month.
I hope the next Delhi government works for us, too.
