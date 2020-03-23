COVID-19: After Hrs at Delhi Airport, I Was Asked Just 3 Questions
It was a horrible situation at IGI Airport on the night of 21 March as thousands of travellers were kept as groups of 10 in close proximity. It was shocking that people were not keeping a safe distance. Clearly, it was a result of mismanagement by the CISF and the authorities at the airport.
I landed at 11:40 pm and I was all prepared to wait for 3-4 hours or maybe more at the airport because of health check-ups and screenings.
Once I was done with the immigration, we were divided into groups of 10 people. The situation worsened when we arrived at the baggage claim. People were literally over each other, fighting over luggage and trollies.
The real struggle started now. I was with my group of 10 and there were 1,500 people ahead of me. After six hours, when my turn finally came, the doctor asked me only three random questions. ‘How are you?’, ‘How are you feeling?’, and ‘Are you having anycough, cold or anything?’.
And after that they just put a stamp and they were like 'okay, you can go'. And self-quarantine for the next two weeks.
And that was it!
There was no proper health check-ups. No thermal screenings at all. The authorities were not at all prepared for this chaos.
(Upasana Bakshi works as a senior producer at ET Now. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)