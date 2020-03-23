COVID-19: After Hrs at Delhi Airport, I Was Asked Just 3 Questions

It was a horrible situation at IGI Airport on the night of 21 March as thousands of travellers were kept as groups of 10 in close proximity. It was shocking that people were not keeping a safe distance. Clearly, it was a result of mismanagement by the CISF and the authorities at the airport.

I landed at 11:40 pm and I was all prepared to wait for 3-4 hours or maybe more at the airport because of health check-ups and screenings.