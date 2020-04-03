COVID-19: It Takes Hrs to Buy Essentials in Sealed Worli-Koliwada

It’s almost been a week since Worli-Koliwada in Mumbai has been sealed completely since over 10 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the area.

Life in lockdown is challenging but when your entire area is sealed off it becomes more inconvenient and difficult. My family and I have been at home since I don’t remember how many days. We don’t even step out of the house, rarely, in emergency, do we go out.

Even the shops are closed and we don’t have access to ration and vegetables because of that. For the last two days we have been getting milk.