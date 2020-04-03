COVID-19: It Takes Hrs to Buy Essentials in Sealed Worli-Koliwada
It’s almost been a week since Worli-Koliwada in Mumbai has been sealed completely since over 10 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the area.
Life in lockdown is challenging but when your entire area is sealed off it becomes more inconvenient and difficult. My family and I have been at home since I don’t remember how many days. We don’t even step out of the house, rarely, in emergency, do we go out.
Even the shops are closed and we don’t have access to ration and vegetables because of that. For the last two days we have been getting milk.
In our village, there are eight pharmacies of which only two are open. We have to stand in long queues for about two and a half hours to buy basic items. I have a young daughter. I went to buy her medicines but got only half the medicines I need.
Today, we were informed that ration shops are opened but the shops are very crowded. We have to stand in queues for 2-3 hours to get in. We have to stand in queues which creates overcrowding.
If they home deliver these items then no one needs to get out of their homes. As people find out that kirana stores are open they crowd and this increases the chances of coronavirus being spread.
Now, to stop the virus from spreading, the authorities are fumigating the streets where barricades are put and a few other areas.
But, it's been two days since our street was fumigated.
Request Govt to Supply Essential Items to Every Home
We request the government to give every home vegetables and ration. Right now, they are allowing vendors and sellers to come only till the entrance of the area but are not allowing them inside. Every house, till the end, should have access to ration, gas cylinders, and milk.
I am a fisherman, and many of my payments are due. The government has made provisions but it will take a long time to reach us. This should reach us at the earliest. Otherwise, the government should give us food.
