Struggling to Save Lives in New York as COVID-19 Fatalities Rise

I graduated medical school in Delhi, practiced in India and then decided to move to the US to train in internal medicine in 2017. I was a decent student, and would say that I had a broad knowledge of diseases, and yet, all I knew about coronavirus was that it causes SARS and looked like a crown.

I work at one of New York City’s biggest hospitals, which has been deeply impacted by COVID-19 and caters to a wide range of immigrant population. I heard about the epidemic pretty early on, in December 2019. Like most people, I was ignorant and thought it was something that would stay in China and the lockdown of flights from China to the US might be excessive but definitely enough to stop the spread.