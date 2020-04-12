COVID-Hit UK Short of PPEs, I Fear for My Safety as an NHS Doctor

Since the UK is on lockdown, we have limited the number of visitors allowed into our ward, and so the majority of my days are spent speaking to family members over the phone, telling them that their most dearest and most loved one may need a ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ form. I cannot put my hand on their shoulder over the phone, I cannot offer them tissues if they are crying.



I was supposed to finish my shift at 5 pm, but just as I was leaving, I saw a nurse was in tears on the corridor and I stopped to see what was wrong. Her patient was found to be COVID-positive, however, she was still expected to wear the surgical mask and not the FFP3 mask to see the patient.