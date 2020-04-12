COVID-Hit UK Short of PPEs, I Fear for My Safety as an NHS Doctor
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
Producer: Aastha Gulati
My husband, Nishant, finished his last long shift in Accident & Emergency before we finally had a weekend off. It was 20 March. We had been talking about the coronavirus for a couple of weeks now, and how if it did make its way to the UK, the likelihood of our hospitals being underprepared was high.
At this point, doctors were getting their masks fitted, patients who were suspected to be COVID-19 positive were isolated, and all in an organised manner as there were only very few. During his shift that day, Nishant was placed in the ‘COVID-zone’ and he was working in his full hazmat suit.
Loading...
One of his main concerns was that there may not be enough to go around for everyone if this escalates.
That same day, we had one patient test positive on my ward, but nobody allowed me to escalate this to my team. I was told not to discuss this confidential information even though I didn’t mention a single detail of the patient. So, any patient who was tested positive was isolated immediately and staff who had contact with these patients were not informed. They could have been carrying the virus and taking it home to their young kids or elderly parents. This was the point at which we should have started testing our staff. They were just asked to self-isolate.
By Sunday, 22 March, everything changed. Both of us had been working in hospitals with an invisible virus floating around and anybody could have picked it up. We never wore surgical masks on the ward because we were told that we would be ‘wasting’ equipment.
27 April - Lockdown Was Official
At this point, we were all still desperate for personal protective equipment. My husband was still working right on the frontlines in the emergency department, and they were still rationing out their surgical masks for doctors to wear.
I took it upon myself to get a lovely friend of mine involved, Manjit Gill, CEO of Binti Period (www.binti.co.uk), to help our frontline healthcare workers. Her team works on sewing reusable pads for girls on their periods, but within a few hours of my phone call, they turned their factory around into a mask-making factory. I had 70 masks at my doorstep, ready to distribute to my colleagues who felt unsafe without a mask.
By this point, neither my husband nor I have had the pleasure of a full night’s sleep. I’ve woken up in tears in the middle of the night wondering how many mortuaries they will open in the city, how many of my loved ones will be affected, and how long it will be till I can see my parents again.
The Pandemic
I was moved from a medical ward to the oncology ward on 1 April, where I worked last year and this pandemic has completely changed our care for our cancer patients. I couldn’t believe it had come to this.
Usually, we have around 30 patients under our care who have been admitted for their chemotherapy, but when I came in, we had two patients. Everybody was asked to go home for their safety.
The oncology department was not what it was like one year ago, I’m not running around chasing blood samples, nor am I worried about pumping fluids or painkillers into the patients. I’m doing something medical school never prepared me for.
Since the UK is on lockdown, we have limited the number of visitors allowed into our ward, and so the majority of my days are spent speaking to family members over the phone, telling them that their most dearest and most loved one may need a ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ form. I cannot put my hand on their shoulder over the phone, I cannot offer them tissues if they are crying.
I was supposed to finish my shift at 5 pm, but just as I was leaving, I saw a nurse was in tears on the corridor and I stopped to see what was wrong. Her patient was found to be COVID-positive, however, she was still expected to wear the surgical mask and not the FFP3 mask to see the patient.
She was concerned about her safety and the safety of her family members she had to go home to after her shift.
(For more of Meenal’s insights on the coronavirus pandemic and its affect on healthcare workers, visit . and subscribe to Meenal’s World on iTunes or Spotify. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)