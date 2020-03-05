Home Schooling is the New Normal Amid Coronavirus in Hong Kong
I live in Hong Kong with my family and since the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, our lives have not been the same. The coronavirus started spreading its tentacles from almost mid-January to late January in Hong Kong. Well, that’s when at least we found out, officially.
All the public swimming pools, public playgrounds, everything is more or less shut. People are avoiding all indoor places. And we are basically spending most of our days at home, apart from short walks or hikes that we take around our house.
We are leading a very, as I said, a new normal life in Hong Kong which we have not been prepared for.
Hong Kong Tries Out E-Schooling
Due to the COVID-19, the schools have been shut for more than a month. So for us, as a family, home learning is a first of its kind experience. I’m sure it’s the same for most of the families in Hong Kong who are witnessing this outbreak. Although it’s not ideal, but we are happy that we are able to still provide some kind of an academic support to the children and they are not losing out on their studies completely.
How it works for my six-year-old son, Samarth, is that the teachers, on daily basis
upload assignments, which are in line with their curriculum. And Samarth and the other children are supposed to finish those assignments. It could be written, it could involve making a video and uploading it on the school portal.
And the next day, the teachers will grade it. They’ll put their remarks on it. And the parents will share it with the children.
Home Schooling Has Its Challenges
If you are at home and the children don’t go to school, they are in the holiday mode, right? So that took a bit of a time to explain to them and make them understand
that it’s not a holiday yet. We still need to get some work done.
I feel that parents with older kids, 15 or 16-year-old kids whose academic pressure is much higher are facing a much more challenging time.
It’s definitely a challenging time which we were not prepared for. But it is also a time which is teaching us so many lessons. Patience is definitely one of them. Schools will remain shut until mid-April.
(Asmita Bharadwaj is a Hong Kong-based food blogger.)
