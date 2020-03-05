Home Schooling is the New Normal Amid Coronavirus in Hong Kong

Due to the COVID-19, the schools have been shut for more than a month. So for us, as a family, home learning is a first of its kind experience. I’m sure it’s the same for most of the families in Hong Kong who are witnessing this outbreak. Although it’s not ideal, but we are happy that we are able to still provide some kind of an academic support to the children and they are not losing out on their studies completely.

How it works for my six-year-old son, Samarth, is that the teachers, on daily basis

upload assignments, which are in line with their curriculum. And Samarth and the other children are supposed to finish those assignments. It could be written, it could involve making a video and uploading it on the school portal.

And the next day, the teachers will grade it. They’ll put their remarks on it. And the parents will share it with the children.