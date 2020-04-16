As My Family Fights Coronavirus, Neighbour Tending to 6-Yr-Old Son
In March, when news channels were abuzz talking about the rise of coronavirus cases around the world, we didn’t ever think there was chance of our family or loved ones being infected. Then we saw that Maharashtra had a high number of cases being reported and our fears became more real as we live in Mumbai.
One day, my father-in-law, who has diabetes, started showing symptoms. My son who is only 6 months old too had a recurring fever. We were shocked and we couldn’t even think of contracting coronavirus. Because of the lockdown no one was venturing outdoors and none of us had any history of foreign travel. When we tested there weren’t many cases in Kalyan either.
The prospects were scary on learning that my father-in-law had tested COVID-positive. I could see my child suffering and the rest of my family struggling as well. The same evening, we all got tested at Kasturba Hospital.
It felt so horrible and I didn’t know how an infant would cope and how I could take care of him. I cried a lot but I knew I just had to be patient. His treatment started soon fortunately after 1 or 2 days, he started recovering. My mother-in-law had mild symptoms and her fever persisted for the first two or three days only. Both my son and husband are back to health and in self-quarantine for 14 days.
I called a neighbour who was quick to comfort me. She offered to take care of my older son and my husband’s friend helped in dropping him to Kalyan.
While my friend was understanding enough about the situation, other residents began to harass her. They asked her to not host or take care of my son because they thought he was positive. She didn’t heed to any rumours and told everyone that his test result came back negative twice, so there was no problem keeping him. The municipal corporation had sealed the entire building as well.
It must be understood that an infected person and his family needs a lot of moral support. If we think we should keeping them away or not talk to them, it becomes much tougher.
Everyone in my family was admitted to the hospital timely and have started recovering.
In my opinion, there is no need to be scared. Just listen to the government when they ask us to stay at home. They say this for our safety. When we got infected we had only gone out once or twice for essential work but even then we got infected. So stay indoors, stay safe and don't be scared of anything.
(The author wishes to be anonymous. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
