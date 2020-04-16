As My Family Fights Coronavirus, Neighbour Tending to 6-Yr-Old Son

In March, when news channels were abuzz talking about the rise of coronavirus cases around the world, we didn’t ever think there was chance of our family or loved ones being infected. Then we saw that Maharashtra had a high number of cases being reported and our fears became more real as we live in Mumbai.

One day, my father-in-law, who has diabetes, started showing symptoms. My son who is only 6 months old too had a recurring fever. We were shocked and we couldn’t even think of contracting coronavirus. Because of the lockdown no one was venturing outdoors and none of us had any history of foreign travel. When we tested there weren’t many cases in Kalyan either.