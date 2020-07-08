‘Survived COVID, but No Vaccine for Discrimination Patients Face’

Achooo, uhmm uhmm — and all eyes were on me.

“Arshita, why are you sneezing, please tell me this is the first sneeze of the day.”

Did you ever think that a sneeze could be such a big deal? Or just a little “kharash” (irritation) in your throat would be COVID-19? Well, it certainly could!

I tested positive for COVID-19 last month, and things have really been different ever since. It all started with a little irritation in my throat and then came common symptoms like body ache, headache, loss of taste and smell and many more.