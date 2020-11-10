Assam-Mizo Blockade Lifts Partially, Locals Want Lasting Solution

The 12-day blockade caused by the longstanding inter-state boundary conflict between Mizoram and Assam finally ended on 9 November, after talks with the central government and Ministry of Home Affairs.



The blockade, which came at a time when Aizawl was already under total lockdown, led to several problems for locals in the city – a scarcity of essentials and consequent price hike being the primary. It was the people who had to face the brunt of this stand-off. Luckily, after deliberation, some movement has resumed. News channels were abuzz on the morning of 10 November, reporting that 21 trucks carrying essential goods, as well as some other transportation, was proceeding towards Aizawl with police escort.

While this news is welcome, it does not mean that locals’ woes have ended.