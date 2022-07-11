World Population Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Posters for WhatsApp Status

1). World Population is incomplete without understanding the importance of educating and spreading awareness about controlling the population for a better tomorrow. Happy World Population Day 2022.

2). We celebrate 11 July as World Population Day to seek attention to one of the most serious issues of the world, that is the increasing population. Let’s save Earth by controlling the population.

3). Our future generation will remain happy and prosperous if we can smartly control the growth of the population so that the generations are can enjoy the resources we have been blessed with. Warm wishes on World Population Day.

4). World is like a big family and we need to save it from the growing population. On the occasion of World Population Day, let us come together and fight against one of the biggest problems affecting us and future generations.

5). We can no more relax and take it easy, it is time to act strongly to control the growth of the population to help our coming generations.