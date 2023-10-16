World Food Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance, Activities, and Speech Ideas

World Food Day is observed every year on 16 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the importance of healthy diet, and highlight the challenges faced by millions of people across the globe due to lack of access to healthy food. The main purpose behind celebrating Food Day on a global level is to promote policies and programs for eliminating hunger to ensure that the upcoming generations do not face food related issues and malnutrition.

World Food Day is celebrated every year in almost 150 countries. Different activities like events, seminars, workshops, hunger marches, and food marathons are held globally to educate people about the importance of nutritious food for overall health and well-being.

World Food Day is an opportunity to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG 2), which is 'Zero Hunger'. The day encourages governments, policy makers, stake holders, and other organisations to establish policies and programmes against global hunger issues. It is a reminder to foster sustainable agriculture so that everyone has access to safe, sufficient, and nutritious food.