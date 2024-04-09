When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 in India? Know the Date of This Holy Muslim Festival

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Date in India: Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the auspicious festivals of Muslims. It falls immediately after the end of the holy month of Ramadan. After fasting for a month, Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on the first day of Shawwal month. All the Muslim festivals are based on the lunar calendar, meaning the exact date is decided after the moon sighting.

This year, Saudi Arabia, UAE and some other Arab countries failed to sight the crescent moon on 8 April, therefore these countries will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, 10 April 2024. Similarly, India will sight the Shawwal crescent moon on the evening of 9 April. If the moon was sighted, then the Eid will be celebrated on 10 April, otherwise the country will observe the pious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, 11 April 2024.