Vijay Diwas: Celebrated After the India-Pakistan War of 1971 Ended

16 December every year is celebrated as Vijay Diwas in India. In today's time, most people are not aware of the importance of the day, but it’s a day on which every Indian can feel proud.

On this day, 48 years ago in 1971, India won over Pakistan on December 16 after a 13-day India-Pakistan war. The entire nation celebrates this victory as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’.

Pakistan suffered a severe defeat in the Indo-Pak war of 1971. On 16 December 1971, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered in front of the Indian Army Commander Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Arora in Dhaka.

Thousands of Indian soldiers were martyred in this war that lasted for 13 days, but the Indian Army had proved its valor to the whole world.