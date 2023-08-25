Varalakshmi Puja is considered an extremely auspicious festival to worship the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Everyone should note that this day is important to Hindus and it is dedicated to Goddess Varalakshmi. Married women observe fasts on this day and everyone takes part in the prayers. One should conduct prayers as per the puja timings and seek the blessings of Goddess Varalakshmi. For those who do not know, Goddess Varalakshmi is another form of Goddess Laxmi.

As per the latest official details, the Varalakshmi Vrat is set to be observed on Friday, 25 August 2023. It is scheduled to be observed on Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha during Sawan. One should note the puja muhurat and conduct prayers accordingly. Married women should observe fasts based on the timings and seek the blessings of Goddess Varalakshmi on Friday.