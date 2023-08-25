Varalakshmi Puja is considered an extremely auspicious festival to worship the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Everyone should note that this day is important to Hindus and it is dedicated to Goddess Varalakshmi. Married women observe fasts on this day and everyone takes part in the prayers. One should conduct prayers as per the puja timings and seek the blessings of Goddess Varalakshmi. For those who do not know, Goddess Varalakshmi is another form of Goddess Laxmi.
As per the latest official details, the Varalakshmi Vrat is set to be observed on Friday, 25 August 2023. It is scheduled to be observed on Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha during Sawan. One should note the puja muhurat and conduct prayers accordingly. Married women should observe fasts based on the timings and seek the blessings of Goddess Varalakshmi on Friday.
Here is everything you must note about Varalakshmi Vrat 2023 if you are planning to observe the auspicious festival. Know the puja dates and timings and then offer prayers to Goddess Varalakshmi. Seek her blessings for a prosperous life.
Varalakshmi Vrat 2023: Puja Muhurat and Dates
Take a look at the Varalakshmi Vrat 2023 puja date and timings here before organising your prayers:
Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat: 25 August 2023, 5:55 am to 7:40 am.
Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat: 25 August 2023, 12:14 pm to 2:32 pm.
Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat: 25 August 2023, 6:19 pm to 7:48 pm.
Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat: 26 August 2023, 10:50 pm to 12:46 pm.
Varalakshmi Puja 2023: Importance
Varalakshmi Puja holds great importance in the lives of Hindus. Women observe fasts for the well-being of their families on this day.
They seek the blessings of Goddess Varalakshmi and pray for a prosperous life ahead. They also pray for their husbands and children.
People who observe fasts with complete devotion and honesty are blessed with happiness, prosperity, wealth, and a long life. Therefore, it is important to observe the day with purity in our hearts.
Varalakshmi Puja 2023: Rituals
To celebrate the festival of Varalakshmi Puja, women wake up early in the morning and clean the puja area properly. Then they take a bath and wear clean clothes. It is important to place the idol of Goddess Varalakshmi facing towards the east direction.
Put tilak on four sides of the plank where the idol is placed and start your prayers. Remember to not break your fast before the scheduled time if you want your wishes to be accepted.
