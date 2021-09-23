Vistara To Start Delhi to Paris Direct Flight From 7 November
Tickets for the round trip will be available at a starting price of Rs 40,499.
Airline service Vistara on Thursday, 23 September, announced direct flights from Delhi to Paris. The direct flight service is scheduled to begin from 7 November 2021.
These flights will be operated under the bilateral air bubble agreement between India and France, reported Mint.
Tickets for the round trip will be available at a starting price of Rs 40,499.
"We are excited to spread the new feeling to the city of love and lights — Paris, with direct flights from Delhi! The round-trip all-inclusive fares for Delhi-Paris-Delhi start at INR 40,499 and round-trip all-inclusive fares for Paris-Delhi-Paris start at EUR 560," reads the official statement by Vistara.
It further stated that the direct flight service will be served by Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which features full flatbeds, three cabins with human centric lighting that helps you relax and reduce jet lag, dimmable windows, personal storage compartment and more.
Bookings for the direct flight from Delhi to Paris are now open and can be done through Vistara's website, application (android and iOS), Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.
“We are very pleased to commence flights to Paris (Charles de Gaulle airport), a step that reflects our commitment to growing our global network. These flights give us the opportunity to further build our presence in Europe and present India’s finest full-service carrier to the world," said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.