Discover the Spirit of Scotland With Kunal Kapoor

With its beautiful valleys and lochs, historic architecture, lively culture and prolific whisky industry, Scotland is the perfect blend of the old and the new. A new show ‘Spirit of Scotland’, hosted by actor Kunal Kapoor, promises to bring you lesser-known facets of this wonderful country.

This 5-part series marks Group M’s agency Wavemaker’s foray into content production. It’s your chance to get up, close and personal with Scottish culture and know what makes Scotland a truly remarkable place.

Here’s a quick lowdown of the 5 episodes.

Ep 1: Revel in the moment

In this episode, Kunal explores the mystical Glamis Castle with Scottish travel photographer James Wright, traverses the highlands of the Cairngorms National Park to see the Northern Lights and ends his journey at the home of the original single malt - The Glenlivet Distillery.

Ep 2: Savour the artisanal spirit

There’s an intuitive connection between nature and the Scottish psyche. To savour the famous Scottish palate, Kunal takes a culinary journey around the country, stopping by Glasgow for delicious haggis, and the Aberlour village for an introduction to malt whisky’s quintessential ingredient: barley. But the cherry on the cake, is a food and whisky pairing session at the beautiful Aberlour distillery!

Ep: 3 Sip of luxury

Luxury fits Scotland like a glove. In this episode, Kunal meets contemporary kilt-maker Howie Nicholsby in his Edinburgh studio and visits Cromlix, a luxury hotel owned by tennis legend Andy Murray. But these are all just a lead-up to the final destination: Strathisla, the oldest operating distillery in Speyside and home to Chivas Regal.