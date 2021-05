Humsafar Express: Timetable, Routes, Fare

Humsafar Express was launched by the Indian Railways in 2016. The first train operated between Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar Terminal, New Delhi on 16 December 2016 and since then many trains have been added to 'Humsafar Express' lineup, connecting cities across India.

Humsafar Express is a premium, high speed train which comes with modern facilities. Earlier, all coaches in Humsafar express trains were AC 3-tier coaches. But later in the year 2019, Indian Railways decided to add sleeper coaches to the train as well, reported Livemint.

Other than that, Humsafar Express coaches have features like laptop charging points, reading lights, mini pantries, curtains for privacy, vending machines, etc. Ticket fares are a bit higher than those of other passenger train operating on the same route.

In this article, we have curated the details of all Humsafar Express trains running across the country.