Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2021: Inspirational Quotes  

Swami Vivekananda was a 19 century spiritual leader who was born in Kolkata on 12 January, 1863, as Narendra Nath Dutta. He was a social reformer who was dedicated to eliminating child marriage and illiteracy and to spread education among women and the people belonging to lower castes. He also worked towards awakening religious consciousness among the people. In 1887, he took vows of sannyasa and renounced worldly pleasures.

He delivered a world famous speech about acceptance, tolerance and religion at World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893.

On 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, let’s have a look at some of his inspiring quotes: