Happy Surya, Mattu and Kanum Pongal Wishes, Greetings and Images

The festival is followed by Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal. On Mattu Pongal, the cows are adorned with ornaments and bells are tied on their necks. Cattle race is also observed on this day.

On Kanum Pongal, women pray for the well-being and prosperity of their family and receive the blessings of the Sun God. If you want to wish your loved ones on Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal, here are some wishes, quotes, images and cards that you can send through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.