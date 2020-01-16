Happy Surya, Mattu and Kanum Pongal Wishes, Greetings and Images
Pongal festival is being celebrated from 15 January 2020 in India. On Wednesday, people from across the country celebrated Bhogi Pongal. Today marks Surya Pongal, the second day of the festivities, when the traditional boiling of rice in earthen pots is observed. Dry fruits and jaggery are also used to prepare a sweet dish out of it. As per traditions, women wear white clothes and make Kolam (Rangoli).
The festival is followed by Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal. On Mattu Pongal, the cows are adorned with ornaments and bells are tied on their necks. Cattle race is also observed on this day.
On Kanum Pongal, women pray for the well-being and prosperity of their family and receive the blessings of the Sun God. If you want to wish your loved ones on Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal, here are some wishes, quotes, images and cards that you can send through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Happy Thai Pongal Wishes, Quotes, Cards and Images
This festival marks the harvest. Pongal is known by different names in different states. In Northeast, it is known by the name of ‘Bhogali Bihu’. It is called ‘Lohri ‘ in Punjab, ‘Bhogi ‘ in Andra Pradesh and ‘Makar Sakranti’ in Karnataka, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar etc.