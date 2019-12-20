Annular Solar Eclipse, Last of 2019: Time, Duration & Place

The last solar eclipse of the year will be witnessed on 26 December 2019. This year, a total of five eclipses took place, including three solar and two lunar eclipses. According to astrologers, on Thursday, 26 December, there will be a solar eclipse for about two hours and 20 minutes in the morning. The solar eclipse will be seen from 8:17 am in the morning to 10:57 am. The last solar eclipse of the year can be seen in many places including Bihar.

An annular solar eclipse will be witnessed on 26 December 2019, which means that this solar eclipse will not be a full eclipse. According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, after the sunrise, this annular solar eclipse will be seen in the southern parts of the country like Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. While the south will see the annular eclipse, a partial solar eclipse will be seen in many other states of the country.