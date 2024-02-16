Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, History, Significance, Celebration, and Other Details

Ratha Saptami, also known as Magha Saptami, is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God. It is celebrated on the seventh day of the Shukla Paksha in the Magha month, which usually falls in January or February. The festival holds great spiritual significance and is believed to bring good luck and cleanse one of their sins.

Ratha Saptami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Surya. It is known as the day of Surya Jayanti. The word 'Ratha' is used to refer to a chariot that is drawn by seven horses. 'Saptami' is used to refer to the seventh day. According to the folklore, Sun God Surya start his journey towards the northern hemisphere on a ratha or chariot. This festival is also a time to celebrate the life of Lord Surya.