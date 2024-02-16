Ratha Saptami 2024: Date, History, Significance, Celebration, and Other Details

Ratha Saptami, also known as Magha Saptami, is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God. It is celebrated on the seventh day of the Shukla Paksha in the Magha month, which usually falls in January or February. The festival holds great spiritual significance and is believed to bring good luck and cleanse one of their sins.
Ratha Saptami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Surya. It is known as the day of Surya Jayanti. The word 'Ratha' is used to refer to a chariot that is drawn by seven horses. 'Saptami' is used to refer to the seventh day. According to the folklore, Sun God Surya start his journey towards the northern hemisphere on a ratha or chariot. This festival is also a time to celebrate the life of Lord Surya.
Ratha Saptami 2024 Date
This year, Ratha Saptami willl be celebrated on Friday, 16 February.
Ratha Saptami 2024: Shubh Muhurat and Tithi
Saptami Tithi Starts: 10:12 am on 15 February 2024
Shubh Muhurat for Taking Bath: 5:17 am to 6:59 am
Civil Dawn on Ratha Saptami: 6:35 am
Observational Sunrise Time on Ratha Saptami: 6:59 am
Saptami Tithi Ends: 8:54 am on 16 February 2024.
History of Ratha Saptami
There are several legends associated with the festival. One popular legend tells the story of sage Kashyapa and his wife Aditi. It is said that Lord Surya was one of the Adityas, the twelve sons of Kashyapa and Aditi. Another legend tells the story of a king named Yashovarma. The king prayed to Lord Surya for a son, and his prayers were answered. However, the son was terminally ill. On the advice of a saint, the king performed Ratha Saptami pooja (worship) to get rid of his past sins. After performing the rituals, the king's son recovered and went on to rule the kingdom.
Significance of Ratha Saptami
Ratha Saptami marks the beginning of spring and the start of the harvesting season. Farmers across the country head to sun temples to worship Lord Surya and receive blessings for a bountiful harvest and favourable weather conditions for the rest of the year. The worship of Lord Surya has been integral to the ancient times, with many ancient scriptures mentioning it. On this day, people also express their gratitude towards the sun, which has illuminated the entire world with its warmth and brightness, making it possible for life to exist on Earth.
Ratha Saptami 2024 Celebration and Festivities
On Ratha Saptami, people wake up early in the morning, offer arghya to the rising sun, and observe a day-long fast. Farmers pray for a bountiful harvest and favourable weather conditions throughout the year. This day serves as a momentous occasion to express gratitude towards Sun that illuminated the entire world with its warmth and brightness, that also makes life possible on earth. Ratha Saptami is the perfect occasion to donate clothes and food to the poor and pray for longevity, prosperity and good health.
Ratha Saptami 2024 Rituals
The rituals of Ratha Saptami begin with a morning bath during the special muhurat of Arunodaya, which prevails for four ghatis or 1.5 hours. It usually happens 24 minutes before sunrise. Taking a bath before sunrise during the Arunodaya period helps one keep diseases at bay. After taking a bath, one should worship Lord Surya during sunrise by offering arghya to him. Arghyadaan is done by offering water to Lord Surya from a small kalash with folded hands in Namaskar Mudra while facing Lord Sun in a standing position. One should also light a pure ghee diya and offer kapur, dhup, and red flowers.
